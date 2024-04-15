Mann meets Kejriwal in jail, says he is being treated like hardcore criminal

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann met Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail on Monday, 15 April, and alleged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief was not being given amenities that are provided even to hardcore criminals.

Mann, who was accompanied by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak, said they met Kejriwal for half-an-hour but they were separated by a glass wall and interacted over a phone call.

"I became emotional seeing him. He is being treated like a hardcore criminal. What is his fault? Is it his fault that he built mohalla clinics?" said Mann.

The Punjab chief minister said he was asked by Kejriwal to visit different places for campaigning for INDIA bloc candidates.

He also said the AAP will emerge as a strong political force on 4 June, when Lok Sabha election results are announced.

Pathak said Kejriwal was worried about the people of Delhi and was constantly inquiring whether they were getting subsidies.