No one will trust 'jumla patra': AAP on BJP's LS election manifesto
PM Narendra Modi promised 2 crore jobs every year, but 'jumla patra' has no data on job creation in 10 years, says AAP's Atishi
The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday termed the BJP's Lok Sabha election manifesto a "jumla patra (rhetorical document)" and said it makes no mention of the promises made by the Centre in the last 10 years.
The Sankalp Patra of the saffron party talks about making "one nation, one election" a reality, preparing common electoral rolls, abolishing waiting lists for train travel, expansion of 5G networks and organising Ramayana festivals the world over.
Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi said the manifesto of the BJP is nothing but a jumla patra. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised two crore jobs every year to the youngsters of the country, but the jumla patra has no data on job creation in the last 10 years," Atishi said.
Youngsters are worried by unemployment, she said, adding that the price of LPG cylinders has risen from Rs 300 to Rs 1,200 while the price of diesel has gone up from Rs 55 to Rs 90 per litre during the BJP's tenure. "Every family is facing difficulties in meeting their expenses. No one will trust the jumla patra released by the BJP," the minister said.
Modi released the BJP's Lok Sabha poll manifesto at the party headquarters in Delhi on Sunday, with special focus on the poor, youngsters, farmers and women.
Here are key highlights of the 'Sankalp Patra':
1. Free ration for the poor for the next five years under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana
2. The party will continue to provide free and quality healthcare services of up to Rs 5 lakh to poor families under the Ayushman Bharat scheme
3. Free electricity to poor households under the Prime Minister Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.
4. Efforts to empower three crore rural women to become "Lakhpati Didis".
5. Integration of women self-help groups (SHGs) with the service sector, enhancing market access for women SHG enterprises
6. A transparent government recruitment system.
7. Implementation of a law to prevent paper leaks.
8. Expansion of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana to cover senior citizens and provide them access to free and quality healthcare. Delivery of government services at doorsteps to ensure seamless access to social security benefits and other essential government services for senior citizens by leveraging the extensive reach and reliability of the postal and digital network.
9. Increasing the minimum support price (MSP) for crops and strengthening the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to provide sustained financial support to farmers.
10. Inclusion of autorickshaw, taxi, truck drivers and other drivers in all social security schemes.
17. Empowerment of small traders and MSMEs through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to help them expand their businesses using technology.
18. A focused approach for tribal healthcare, measures to eliminate malnutrition among tribal children and providing comprehensive healthcare services in tribal areas on a mission mode.
19. Implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).
20. Making India the third-largest economy in the world.
21. Bringing a Uniform Civil Code.
22. Making "One Nation, One Election" a reality.
23. Balanced regional development, maintaining peace in the northeast.
