No one will trust 'jumla patra': AAP on BJP's LS election manifesto

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday termed the BJP's Lok Sabha election manifesto a "jumla patra (rhetorical document)" and said it makes no mention of the promises made by the Centre in the last 10 years.

The Sankalp Patra of the saffron party talks about making "one nation, one election" a reality, preparing common electoral rolls, abolishing waiting lists for train travel, expansion of 5G networks and organising Ramayana festivals the world over.

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi said the manifesto of the BJP is nothing but a jumla patra. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised two crore jobs every year to the youngsters of the country, but the jumla patra has no data on job creation in the last 10 years," Atishi said.

Youngsters are worried by unemployment, she said, adding that the price of LPG cylinders has risen from Rs 300 to Rs 1,200 while the price of diesel has gone up from Rs 55 to Rs 90 per litre during the BJP's tenure. "Every family is facing difficulties in meeting their expenses. No one will trust the jumla patra released by the BJP," the minister said.

Modi released the BJP's Lok Sabha poll manifesto at the party headquarters in Delhi on Sunday, with special focus on the poor, youngsters, farmers and women.

Here are key highlights of the 'Sankalp Patra':

1. Free ration for the poor for the next five years under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana

2. The party will continue to provide free and quality healthcare services of up to Rs 5 lakh to poor families under the Ayushman Bharat scheme