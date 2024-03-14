Everything you need to know about ‘One-Nation-One-election’

With as many as five constitutional amendments required before ‘simultaneous polls’ can be held besides the need to evolve a consensus among non-BJP-ruled states and the political parties, the Kovind Committee report is yet another red herring timed before the general election.

The Kovind Committee was set up in September, 2023 and held consultations with stakeholders without taking the people into confidence about the concerns raised. Its website in English and Hindi failed to reach out to a vast section of the Indian population, who remain ignorant and uninformed about the urgency and the objections to the scheme.

It is also strange, coming from this government, to justify the plan on the ground of strengthening democracy, improving governance and cutting down costs. Election to the J & K Assembly has not taken place for more than five years and less money was spent by the Election Commission in the last five years on holding elections since 2019 than what the government has spent on remodelling the ‘central vista’ in New Delhi.

While the Election Commission is believed to have spent Rs five thousand Crore on holding the 2019 general election, the central vista’ remodelling budget was Rs 20,000 crore.