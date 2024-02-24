BJNY: Priyanka joins Rahul on last leg in Uttar Pradesh
Priyanka Gandhi will accompany the yatra through Amroha, Sambhal, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Agra, and end at Fatehpur Sikri on 25 Feb
The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Saturday resumed from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh with Congress general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joining her brother on the yatra's final leg in the state.
She will accompany Rahul as the yatra passes through Amroha, Sambhal, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Agra, concluding at Fatehpur Sikri on Sunday, 25 February, the Congress said.
Amidst slogans of "Rahul Gandhi zindabad", "Priyanka Gandhi zindabad" and "Congress party zindabad", the yatra passed through different areas of Moradabad, as the Congress leaders were seen waving to people from an open jeep.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is set to join the Congress' yatra in Agra on Sunday, a development that came after the two parties reached a seat-sharing arrangement in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha polls.
"The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of Rahul Gandhi resumed from Moradabad. Party general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present along with Rahul Gandhi. As the yatra moved through Moradabad, people from different walks of life greeted them. Both were seated in an open jeep," Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson Manish Hindvi told PTI.
Priyanka Gandhi was to participate in the yatra when it entered Uttar Pradesh in Chandauli but could not do so owing to ill health and subsequent hospitalisation. The yatra will halt at Rajasthan's Dholpur on Sunday.
The Congress had earlier said the week from 26 February to 1 March would be a break for the yatra to allow Rahul Gandhi to fulfil his long-standing commitment to deliver two special lectures at his alma mater Cambridge University in the UK on 27 and 28 February. He will be also attending important meetings in New Delhi during this period, it had said.
The yatra will resume from Dholpur at 2.00 pm on 2 March. It will then move into Madhya Pradesh and cover Morena, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Shajapur and Ujjain among other districts of the state.
On 5 March, Rahul Gandhi will pay obeisance at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. He had offered prayers at the temple on 29 November, 2022, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines