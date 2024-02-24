BJNY: Priyanka joins Rahul on last leg in Uttar Pradesh

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Saturday resumed from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh with Congress general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joining her brother on the yatra's final leg in the state.

She will accompany Rahul as the yatra passes through Amroha, Sambhal, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Agra, concluding at Fatehpur Sikri on Sunday, 25 February, the Congress said.

Amidst slogans of "Rahul Gandhi zindabad", "Priyanka Gandhi zindabad" and "Congress party zindabad", the yatra passed through different areas of Moradabad, as the Congress leaders were seen waving to people from an open jeep.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is set to join the Congress' yatra in Agra on Sunday, a development that came after the two parties reached a seat-sharing arrangement in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha polls.

"The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of Rahul Gandhi resumed from Moradabad. Party general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present along with Rahul Gandhi. As the yatra moved through Moradabad, people from different walks of life greeted them. Both were seated in an open jeep," Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson Manish Hindvi told PTI.