BJNY: Rahul pauses Nyay Yatra to deliver 2 lectures at Cambridge University

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will take a break from 26 February to 1 March to enable Rahul Gandhi to deliver two special lectures at his alma mater, Cambridge University, and attend important meetings in New Delhi, the Congress said on Wednesday, 21 February.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also said 22 and 23 February will be rest days for the yatra after its Kanpur leg on Wednesday.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will resume on the morning of February 24 from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh and thereafter, cover Sambhal, Aligarh, Hathras and Agra districts, before arriving in Rajasthan's Dholpur, Ramesh said.

"February 26th to March 1st will be break days to enable Rahul Gandhi to fulfil his long-standing commitment to deliver two special lectures at his alma mater Cambridge University (UK) on February 27th and February 28th and also to enable him to attend other important meetings in New Delhi," Ramesh said in a post on X.