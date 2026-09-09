Bharat Ratna awardee C.N.R. Rao gets Karnataka SIR notice over name mismatch

Bharat Ratna awardee and renowned scientist Professor C.N.R. Rao, 92, has received a notice in Karnataka as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls after officials flagged a spelling discrepancy in his name, reports said on Wednesday.

The notice cites “self-name mismatch” as the reason. Rao’s name reportedly appears in the older electoral rolls as “Prof CNR Rao”, while the current electoral roll records it as “Proff CNR Rao”, with an additional “f” in the professional title.

The discrepancy has prompted election officials to seek verification of Rao’s identity as part of the voter-roll revision exercise. He has reportedly been asked to appear for a hearing in Malleshwaram, near the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and submit documents to establish his identity.

Under the SIR process, a “self-name mismatch” refers to a discrepancy between details provided by an elector from an earlier electoral roll, such as the 2002 roll, and the particulars appearing in the current electoral database.

The notice to Rao comes amid a wider verification exercise in Karnataka aimed at checking, updating and correcting voter details before the final electoral rolls are prepared.