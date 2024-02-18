Bharatiya Kisan Union calls for tractor march on 21 February
BKU leader asks the gathering to be ready to spend one-year earnings on the movement because it is a battle of farmers' survival
The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has announced that a tractor march would be held at all district headquarters of Uttar Pradesh on 21 February.
Farmers would park their tractors on highways going towards Delhi on 26 and 27 February in support of the protesters and their demands, including minimum support price.
Addressing a Mahapanchayat at its headquarters in Sisauli, Muzaffarnagar, on Saturday, 17 February, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait appealed to farmers to show their full strength during the tractor march on 21 February.
Addressing a huge gathering of farmers, Tikait made a scathing attack on the ruling BJP government and said, "It is a battle to protect 'nasal and fasal' ( generation and crop)."
Tikait appealed to farmers to show their full strength during the tractor march on 21 February and then park tractors on highways from Haridwar to Delhi on 26 and 27 February without disturbing traffic.
The farmer leader accused vested interests of hatching a conspiracy to take over 'roti' through the ruling government because they had understood that the business of 'roti' was more profitable. People ate 'roti' 700 times a year while gold was worn by women barely 17 times a year on festivals and during celebrations.
He warned farmers that the government may try to break their unity but they should be ready to foil any such attempt.
Tikait claimed that he was also approached and asked what he wanted but he said the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha should be contacted instead of an individual.
The BKU leader asked the gathering to be ready to spend one-year earnings on the movement because it was a battle of farmers' survival.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines