Bharatiya Kisan Union calls for tractor march on 21 February

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has announced that a tractor march would be held at all district headquarters of Uttar Pradesh on 21 February.

Farmers would park their tractors on highways going towards Delhi on 26 and 27 February in support of the protesters and their demands, including minimum support price.

Addressing a Mahapanchayat at its headquarters in Sisauli, Muzaffarnagar, on Saturday, 17 February, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait appealed to farmers to show their full strength during the tractor march on 21 February.

Addressing a huge gathering of farmers, Tikait made a scathing attack on the ruling BJP government and said, "It is a battle to protect 'nasal and fasal' ( generation and crop)."