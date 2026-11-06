Bhavnagar man gets life term for woman’s murder two months after bus station attack

A Bhavnagar court has sentenced Faisal Lakhani to imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life for murdering Kajal Baraiya

The verdict came on 5 November, around two months after the fatal assault at a city bus station

The prosecution presented 14 witnesses and nearly 50 pieces of documentary evidence, including testimony from an eyewitness who had been abducted

A sessions court in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar has sentenced a man to imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life for murdering his partner in an assault at a busy bus station, delivering its verdict around two months after the crime.

Principal Sessions Judge Rizwana Bukhari convicted Faisal Lakhani of murdering Kajal Baraiya and pronounced the sentence on Thursday, 5 November. Baraiya had lived with Lakhani as his wife on a footpath for eight years.

Lakhani attacked Baraiya near the entrance to the bus station on 3 September. She died from her injuries the following day, after which Nilambag police registered a murder case.

According to the prosecution, Lakhani had recently completed a jail term and suspected Baraiya of having an affair with an acquaintance of his. On finding the two sitting together at the bus station, he attacked them.

Police said Lakhani punched and kicked Baraiya and repeatedly struck her head against a wall and the tiled floor, causing fatal injuries.

The assault sparked widespread public outrage, leading police to set up a Special Investigation Team. Investigators filed a chargesheet on 4 October, and the trial concluded with the sentencing just over a month later.