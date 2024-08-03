People get "so fed up" with judicial process that they just want settlement: CJI

People get "so fed up" with the matters of courts that they just want a settlement, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said on Saturday, 2 August, while highlighting the role of Lok Adalats as alternative dispute redressal mechanisms.

Lok Adalats are forums where disputes and cases pending in courts or at pre-litigation stage are settled or compromised amicably. No appeal against the mutually accepted settlement can be filed.

"Log itna trast ho jate hain court ke mamlon se wo koi bhi settlement chahte hain...Bas court se dur kara dijiye (People are so fed up with the matters of the court that they just want a settlement). This process is the punishment and that is a cause of concern for all of us as judges," Chandrachud said at the commemoration of the special Lok Adalat week at the Supreme Court.

The CJI said he got tremendous support and cooperation from everyone including the Bar and the Bench in setting up of Lok Adalat at every stage.

Chandrachud said when the panels for the Lok Adalat were constituted, it was ensured that every panel would consist of two judges and two members of the Bar.