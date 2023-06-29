Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar’s condition stable, FIR lodged

Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad’s condition is stable, said Saharanpur police. Azad was shot at by unidentified men on Wednesday evening in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district.

He is likely to be discharged on Friday.

An FIR has been lodged against the attackers based on the complaint of Chandrashekhar's accomplice, Manish Kumar.

ADG of Meerut zone Rajeev Sabharwal said that a case has been lodged on the complaint of Manish under section 307 of IPC (Indian Penal Code) and SC/ST act. Investigation is underway to arrest the assailants.