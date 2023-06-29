Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar’s condition stable, FIR lodged
Four persons have been detained and are being questioned about the incident, said police
Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad’s condition is stable, said Saharanpur police. Azad was shot at by unidentified men on Wednesday evening in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district.
He is likely to be discharged on Friday.
An FIR has been lodged against the attackers based on the complaint of Chandrashekhar's accomplice, Manish Kumar.
ADG of Meerut zone Rajeev Sabharwal said that a case has been lodged on the complaint of Manish under section 307 of IPC (Indian Penal Code) and SC/ST act. Investigation is underway to arrest the assailants.
News agency IANS has reported that the Saharanpur police have seized the white Swift D'zire car that was used by assailants to fire at Azad.
The police however, refused to divulge further details saying that investigations were in progress.The car bears a registration number of Haryana and the name of the owner is Vikas Kumar. Four persons have been detained and are being questioned about the incident.
According to the FIR, provisions of offences under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) Act has been imposed along with the charges of attempt to murder against the attackers
“I met and spoke with Chandra Shekhar Aazad, he is feeling better now. I had a word with his doctor also, and he told me that Aazad's vitals are stable...he will be discharged tomorrow after check-up...probe is on, the accused behind the attack will be arrested soon,” Abhimanyu Manglik, SP, Saharanpur said.
Meanwhile, Azad asked his supporters to maintain peace.
“I did not expect such a sudden attack. I want to appeal to my friends, supporters and workers across the country to maintain peace. We will continue our fight Constitutionally...I am fine with the love and blessings of crores of people...,” Azad said.
According to police, bullets that were fired at Azad, grazed his abdomen. He received a minor injury.
“The deadly attack on Bhim Army Chief and National President Bhai Chandrasekhar Azad in Deoband of Saharanpur is a cowardly act of stopping the Bahujan Mission Movement,” Azad Samaj Party (ASP) said in a statement.
The outfit demanded that the accused be arrested and strict action be taken to ensure security of Azad.