Bhim Army man throws ink at BJP minister, second instance in 2 months

In the second incident of its kind in two months, a Bhim Army activist threw ink at senior Bhartiya Janata Party leader and Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil in protest against the government’s policy of privatisation of public sector jobs.

The incident occurred late on Sunday evening at the Solapur government guest house when Bhim Army activist Ajay Mendergikar sneaked in under the pretense of presenting Patil a bouquet of flowers, and threw ink at him.

A police posse posted there immediately rushed toward Mendergikar, caught him and took him away. Patil had arrived on his maiden visit to the district of which he was appointed the new guardian minister last week.