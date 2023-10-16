Bhim Army man throws ink at BJP minister, second instance in 2 months
On 8 September, Dhangar Reservation Action Committee coordinator Shekhar Bangale had thrown turmeric at Maharashtra BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil
In the second incident of its kind in two months, a Bhim Army activist threw ink at senior Bhartiya Janata Party leader and Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil in protest against the government’s policy of privatisation of public sector jobs.
The incident occurred late on Sunday evening at the Solapur government guest house when Bhim Army activist Ajay Mendergikar sneaked in under the pretense of presenting Patil a bouquet of flowers, and threw ink at him.
A police posse posted there immediately rushed toward Mendergikar, caught him and took him away. Patil had arrived on his maiden visit to the district of which he was appointed the new guardian minister last week.
On 8 September, another BJP minister, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, was the target of a turmeric attack by some Dhangar activists demanding reservations for the community, following which Dhangar Reservation Action Committee coordinator Shekhar Bangale was detained by the police.
In Patil's case, the police had deployed tight security at the guest house, but Mendergikar still managed to get inside carrying a large bouquet, breached the security, and threw ink at Patil, even as some of his supporters waved black flags and shouted anti-BJP slogans.
Incidentally, Patil had suffered an ink attack in Pune in December 2022 for his comments on icons in the state, after which several police officials were suspended for alleged security lapses.
