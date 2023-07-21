In Photos: Bhim Army supporters protest at Jantar Mantar,demand Z-plus security for Azad

Thousands of Bhim Army supporters gathered at the Jantar Mantar here on Friday to protest against the recent attack on the outfit's chief, Chandrashekhar Azad, and demanded Z-plus security for him.

Chandrashekar, the co-founder of Bhim Army and National President of Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram), was shot at by unidentified assailants in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on June 28. A bullet grazed the Dalit leader, but he did not receive any serious injury.

Leaders and supporters of the Rashtriya Lok Dal and the Samajwadi Party, both allies of the newly formed party in Uttar Pradesh, also attended the protest.

Representatives of several Dalit groups also joined and 'Jai Bhim' slogans hailing BR Ambedkar were raised at the protest site. Supporters of SP and RLD donned their signature red and green caps, while Bhim Army supporters wore blue caps and sashes.