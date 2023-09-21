Bhima Koregaon case: SC adjourns hearing on activist Jyoti Jagtap's bail plea

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing on the bail plea filed by activist Jyoti Jagtap, who is behind the bars under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) levelled against her in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi granted three-week time to enable advocate Aparna Bhat, appearing on Jagtap’s behalf, to file a rejoinder in the matter.

Adjourning the plea, the bench ordered that the plea will be taken up for further hearing after four weeks.

In August, the top court had asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file its affidavit along with the entire pleadings filed in the Bombay High Court.