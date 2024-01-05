Bhima Koregaon-Elgaar Parishad case: SC extends Bombay HC stay on Gautam Navlakha bail

The Supreme Court on Friday, 5 January said the order of the Bombay High Court granting bail to the Bhima Koregaon-Elgaar Parishad case accused Gautam Navlakha will not be given effect till the next date of listing.

A bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S.V.N. Bhatti ordered that the stay already granted by the Bombay High Court be extended till the matter is posted before an appropriate bench.

The bench asked the top court’s registry to place the special leave petition filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) before CJI D.Y. Chandrachud to decide on tagging it with pending cases of other co-accused or clubbing all the matters together.

It said, “We are not inclined to express anything on merits. We direct the registry to place the present matter before the Chief Justice of India so as to facilitate the feasibility of either posting this matter with any other matters or clubbing all the matters together before an appropriate bench. Taking the consideration of the fact that the High Court has granted stay already, the same is stand extended till the matter is posted before the appropriate bench.”

On 19 December 2023, a division bench of Justices A.S. Gadkari and Shivkumar S.Dige of the High Court had granted bail to activist-journalist Gautam Navlakha, who has been in custody since 14 April 2020 for his alleged links with Maoists.