Gautam Navlakha gets bail from Bombay HC after 4 years, but still not free

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday, 19 December, granted bail to human rights activist Gautam Navlakha, who had been arrested in the Elgar Parishad–Maoist links case, investigation of which began 6 years ago and has seen Navlakha imprisoned for the last 3 years and 8 months.

Yet, he is still not home—the high court also stayed its order for 3 weeks to give the National Investigation Agency (NIA) time to appeal against it in the Supreme Court!

A bench of justices A.S. Gadkari and S.G. Dige granted Navlakha bail against a surety of Rs 1 lakh. Navlakha is currently under house arrest in Navi Mumbai and awaiting trial.

The National Investigation Agency requested the court to suspend the order for 6 weeks, but the court finally allowed 3 weeks to the agency.

While granting bail, the high court noted that there was no material to initially infer that he had conspired to or committed any terrorist act per the UAPA charges levelled against him.

'The actual involvement of the appellant in any terrorist act cannot be even inferred from any of the communications and or statements of the witnesses. According to us, there is no material to infer conspiracy to commit an offence as contemplated under Chapter IV of the UAPA (punishment for terrorist activities),' said the bench in their detailed judgement.

The High Court underscored: 'From the material on record, it appears to us that no covert or overt terrorist act has been attributed to Navlakha. We are of the prima facie (at first sight) opinion that on the basis of the material placed before us by the NIA, it cannot be said that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the accusation against Navlakha is prima facie true.'

The bench added that at this stage, the provisions of sections 15 (terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy) or 20 (being a member of a terrorist organisation) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act cannot be applied to Navlakha.