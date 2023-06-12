Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case: HC seeks NIA's reply on activist Gautam Navlakha's bail plea

The Bombay High Court on Monday sought the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) response on the bail plea of activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Elgar Parishad Maoist links case.

A division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and S G Dige said it would hear Navlakha's plea on June 28.

The bench also directed the activist's lawyers to ensure all dates in relation to the case are placed on record correctly, as his bail plea was heard twice by the special NIA court.

In April this year, the special court had refused Navlakha bail noting that there was prima facie evidence to show that the activist was an active member of banned outfit CPI (Maoist).