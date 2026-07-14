Bhojshala dispute: SC urges patience, assures early hearing

The Supreme Court on Tuesday urged both Hindu and Muslim parties to exercise patience in the long-running Bhojshala dispute, describing the issue as "very sensitive" and assuring that it would hear the matter on a day-to-day basis to arrive at an early resolution.

Hearing a batch of appeals challenging the Madhya Pradesh High Court's 15 May judgment, a Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohan observed that every word spoken in court carried significance in such a sensitive matter.

"These are very sensitive matters. What is being said in court can unnecessarily create controversies or send a wrong impression. We have to be very careful about every expression used," the Bench observed.

The court said it was taking note of both the high court's order and the state government's submissions regarding the challenges in maintaining law and order. It indicated that the existing interim arrangement at the disputed site would continue for the time being.