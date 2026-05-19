Bhojshala verdict and the fragility of the Places of Worship Act

The verdict by the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on 15 May declaring Dhar’s Kamal Maula mosque complex as the Bhojshala Saraswati Temple marks another moment in India’s contest over faith, history and law. In a detailed judgment, the court held that the religious character of the site to be that of a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), linked to Raja Bhoj of the Paramara dynasty. It granted Hindus unrestricted access while suggesting alternative land for the Muslim community, effectively overriding centuries of use as a mosque.



The structure, built between 1304 and 1331 during the Delhi Sultanate, has long been known as the Kamal Maula mosque, associated with the Sufi saint Kamaluddin Chishti. Muslim worship at the site stretches back nearly 700 years, supported by historical references, revenue records and colonial-era documentation. A 1935 Dhar state court reportedly recognised it as a mosque. Even the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) treated and protected it as such through much of the 20th century. The term ‘bhojshala’ gained currency only in the early 1900s through colonial officials notably education officer K.K. Lele—decades after earlier British accounts described it simply as a ruined mosque.

Archaeology under scrutiny

The verdict rests heavily on the ASI’s 98-day survey and its 2,000-page report which catalogued architectural fragments, sculptures, inscriptions, and historical references pointing to an 11th-century centre of Sanskrit learning. Yet the process itself has drawn criticism.

Operating under the Union Ministry of Culture without mandatory peer review or independent academic scrutiny, the ASI’s findings were presented in sealed formats to judges who are not archaeologists. This opacity raises concerns about whether the exercise prioritised scientific rigour or delivered a predetermined narrative dressed in the language of evidence. The court proceeded despite these gaps.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board questioned the report’s repeated use of ‘Bhojshala temple’ as an established fact rather than a disputed claim. Critics also flagged incomplete videography, absence of court-directed carbon dating, and the selective treatment of evidence that suggested a more layered history.

The larger concern lies in the legal route adopted. The judgment sidesteps the spirit of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, by invoking the exemption for protected monuments under Section 4(3). The law was enacted to freeze the religious character of places of worship, as they stood on 15 August 1947, and prevent precisely such disputes from proliferating after Ayodhya. The monument’s exception, however, is increasingly being used to reopen claims at historically sensitive sites.