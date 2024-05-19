'Bhrasht Janata Party' sought to dilute Adivasi rights: Jairam Ramesh

In January 2019, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Jharkhand Government and the Airports Authority of India for the construction of Dhalbhumgarh Airport by December 2022, he said.

"This would have been a massive boost to the industrial sector, from major players like Tata to the MSME sector in Adityapur. When the December 2022 deadline came and went, BJP's own MPs were compelled to raise the issue in Parliament. On February 27, 2023, the Union Civil Aviation Minister responded and confirmed that the project had been abandoned," Ramesh said.

Now, after much hassle, environmental permission seems to have been granted, he said.

Why has the Modi government neglected such essential infrastructure in Jharkhand, Ramesh asked.

"What happened to 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'?" he said.

"The outgoing PM's two best friends have been safe from the ED and CBI despite their tempos full of black money but Jharkhand's Adivasi Chief Minister was shamelessly thrown into jail. This is hardly surprising given how the Bhrasht Janata Party has sought to undermine Adivasi identity and dilute Adivasi rights," Ramesh said.

Last year, the Modi government passed the Forest Conservation Amendment Act which undid the progress of the historic Forest Rights Act of 2006 and scrapped provisions for the consent of local communities and other statutory requirements for forest clearance in vast areas, he said.

"The intention, of course, is to hand over access to the prime minister's best friends. Will the PM ever stop paying lip service to the slogan of Jal-Jangal-Zameen and meaningfully commit himself to Adivasi welfare?" the Congress leader said.

"Can he shed some light on why the ED and CBI are yet to investigate his best friends' tempos?" Ramesh said.

He further said that more than half of Jamshedpur's vital industrial hub - the Adityapur Industrial Area - has remained in regulatory limbo since 2015.

"This Special Economic Zone (SEZ) is home to 1,200 units, including 11 large-scale, 64 small-scale, and 166 tiny industries. In 2015, the Jharkhand State Industry Department provided clarifications regarding 54 acres of forest land within the 276-acre Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at the Adityapur Industrial Zone," Ramesh said.

However, the Modi government's delay in granting forest and environmental clearances have hindered development, he claimed.