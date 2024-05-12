PM yet to muster courage to accept invitation for debate with Rahul Gandhi: Jairam Ramesh

PM Narendra Modi has not yet "mustered the courage" to accept the invitation for a debate with Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Sunday, 12 May a day after Gandhi accepted the invite.

Justice (Retd) Madan B Lokur, Justice (Retd) Ajit P Shah and N Ram had written to former Congress chief Gandhi and the prime minister last week inviting them to a platform for a debate on the key Lok Sabha election issues.

"Day 1 of Rahul Gandhi's letter accepting an invitation to debate the prime minister. The 56-inch chest has not yet mustered the courage to accept the invite," Ramesh said in a post on X.

He also called as "farce" the interviews being given by the prime minister.

Gandhi on Saturday, 11 May accepted an invitation for debate with Modi and also said the nation expects the prime minister to participate in it.