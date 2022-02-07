BHU students learn how to make cow dung cakes, video goes viral

The prestigious Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recently organised a workshop in which the dean of the social science faculty Prof Kaushal Kishore Mishra taught the students how to make 'upala' (cow dung cakes).



A video that went viral on social media, showed Prof Mishra imparting training to the students in making dung cakes. Mishra could be seen surrounded by some students, who could also be seen making dung cakes.



The BHU also later tweeted that a workshop was held at the Integrated Village Development Centre of the University where the students were imparted training in making cow dung cakes.



Prof Mishra said that these dung cakes could be used for performing 'havan' (a ritual by fire), puja and also as a fuel for preparing food. He also urged the central government to make arrangements for selling products that could be prepared from cow dung.