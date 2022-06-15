Bhuvan Bam's 'Dhindora' to return for second season

Commnting on the development, Bhuvan said in a statement, "We started 'Dhindora' with the simple aim to entertain the audiences with the same property, this time spun into a web show set around an interesting set of characters woven together in a story."



He further mentioned, "The show was very well received by the audiences and we were grateful for all the love. We have already started work on the next season of this show and I'm excited to bring back those beloved characters back to everyone's screens soon."