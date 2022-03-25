Big catch: Noida builder held in Nashik for Rs 1,000 Cr fraud

Acting on the information, a police team was constituted which found that the accused was residing in Nashik and was in the food-chain business. The team conducted a raid and apprehended the accused.



During interrogation, he disclosed that he had started his business as a builder in 2011 and created eight companies along with 15-20 shell companies till 2018. In 2016, an income tax raid was conducted at his house and about Rs 120 crore was seized, the official said.



"After this, accused Piyush's business as a builder collapsed and in order to stand in the market, he started cheating people on the pretext of selling one flat to multiple buyers," the DCP said.