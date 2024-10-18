Big fire at Kolkata hospital, takes one life

A patient was killed after a major fire broke out at Sealdah Employees' State Insurance (ESI) hospital in Kolkata on Friday morning, 18 October.

The deceased was identified as Uttam Bardhan, who was undergoing treatment for cancer at the hospital. He complained of acute uneasiness because of the smoke and was admitted to the critical care unit (CCU) of the same hospital. However, all attempts of the doctors to treat him failed and he died around 9.30 a.m.

The remaining patients were safely evacuated to other wards at the hospital. The fire was first noticed by a member of the hospital staff, who saw smoke billowing out from the male surgery ward on the first floor and informed the authorities.

At least 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot to put out the fire. The 80 patients admitted to the male surgery ward of the hospital were safely evacuated by the firemen and the personnel of the State Disaster Management Department.

State fire services minister Sujit Basu rushed to the hospital and supervised firefighting operations and the evacuation of the patients. "The fire officials and firemen have done an excellent job. They managed to bring the fire under control within a very short period, because of which losses could be averted. Fortunately, the fire broke out when the rush at the hospital was not that high," said the minister.

The hospital authorities have announced that the outdoor unit of the hospital will remain closed for the day.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, though the fire officials suspected a short circuit to be the reason for the blaze.

After receiving information about the fire, family members of the patients who were admitted to the hospital rushed to the spot. However, the Fire Services Department officials assured them everything was under control.