R.G. Kar case: 'Why is there no substantial progress?' asks the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 15 October, stressed that the National Task Force (NTF), set up by the Union government pursuant to the apex court’s order in the aftermath of the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, should complete its task within a reasonable timeframe.

A bench, headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud said that it appears the NTF has not made any "substantial progress" in terms of the order of the top court, noting that no meeting has been held since the first week of September 2024.

“After the 9th of September, what has the task force done? Why is there no progress between the 9th of September and today?" asked the CJI-led Bench.

"We are of the view that the Union government must take proactive measures to ensure that the work of the task force is completed within a reasonable period in the future. Accordingly, the meetings of the NTF shall be held at periodic intervals," added the Bench, which also includes justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

It said that the NTF should apprise the top court about its tentative recommendations by the next date of listing.

"We will give three weeks to NTF to meet and complete all of its work," the SC told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the second-highest law officer of the Centre.

SG Mehta submitted that the NTF, performing a "humongous task", may be requested to expedite its proceedings. He added that inputs received by the NTF are being currently reviewed and categorised for consideration of sub-groups constituted.