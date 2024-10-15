R.G. Kar case: Junior doctors’ hunger strike enters 11th day

The indefinite hunger strike of junior doctors of West Bengal to press for their demands in the wake of the R.G. Kar Hospital incident entered the 11th day on Tuesday, 15 October, as a meeting between medics and the state government failed to resolve the deadlock.

Two more doctors participating in the 'fast-unto-death' in Esplanade area of Kolkata fell ill, further fueling the ongoing unrest sparked by the rape and murder of their colleague at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

A crucial meeting between representatives from 12 doctors' associations and chief secretary Manoj Pant held at Swasthya Bhavan on Monday concluded without any resolution.

The doctors' hunger strike began on 5 October, following nearly 50 days of 'cease work' in two phases, after the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on 9 August.

As of Tuesday, seven junior doctors continued their hunger strike, with several requiring immediate medical attention.

Pulastha Acharya, a junior doctor from NRS Medical College and Hospital, was admitted to the facility's Critical Care Unit (CCU) on Sunday night after complaining of severe stomach pain.