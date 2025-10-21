Big fire in Delhi’s Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar
40 fire tenders deployed to quell the blaze spanning two godowns across nearly 1,000 sq m
A major fire engulfed two adjoining buildings in northwest Delhi’s Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar early Tuesday morning, 21 October, prompting an extensive firefighting operation that lasted several hours. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received the first emergency call around 1:25 a.m., witg 40 fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze.
Officials said the fire broke out in two large godowns spanning nearly 1,000 square metres, both used for the storage of automobile tools and repair equipment. The buildings had a basement, ground floor and first floor, all of which were engulfed in flames by the time responders arrived. “The godowns have a basement, ground floor and first floor. We rushed 40 fire tenders to the spot. The godowns had automobile repairing tools stored,” a DFS official confirmed.
The incident occurred amid a busy Diwali night in the national capital when the DFS received over 280 fire-related calls between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.
While most fires were quickly contained, the Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar incident was described as the “biggest and most intense” of the night.
The massive blaze sent billows of black smoke over the densely packed industrial and transport hub, where hundreds of transport companies and warehouses operate, raising concerns about secondary explosions.
Nearby business owners and residents were evacuated as a precaution. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported, authorities confirmed.
Deputy chief fire officer Sanjay Tomar stated that teams worked through the night using multiple hydrants and water tenders to contain the flames. “The fire spread rapidly due to the presence of flammable materials such as lubricants and automobile tools, but our teams prevented it from reaching nearby warehouses,” he said.
Investigations into the cause of the fire are underway, with preliminary reports suggesting a possible electrical short circuit in one of the workshops. Police and disaster management officials have cordoned off the area and damage assessment operations are ongoing.
This fire was one of several across Delhi during the post-Diwali night, which saw an increase in fire incidents and air pollution both. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, air quality in nearby industrial zones like Bawana and Jahangirpuri deteriorated into the “severe” category by Tuesday morning — unsurprisingly, given the fires and the festival’s aftermath.
Authorities have urged factory and warehouse operators in the Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar area — one of Asia’s largest transport hubs — to review fire safety compliance, with the Delhi Fire Services reiterating its earlier call for updated safety audits and proper electrical maintenance during the festive season.
Still, apparently this was a safer Diwali than the Fire Services expected — or they simply prepared much better, per a recent interview to IANS, which saw the deputy fire chief for Delhi, A.K. Malik, say that 626 calls in 30 hours this year was a significant decrease in fire incidents compared to 2024.
Only 122 of the calls on Diwali night itself were due to crackers, he told PTI.
