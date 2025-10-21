Big fire in Delhi’s Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar

A major fire engulfed two adjoining buildings in northwest Delhi’s Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar early Tuesday morning, 21 October, prompting an extensive firefighting operation that lasted several hours. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received the first emergency call around 1:25 a.m., witg 40 fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze.​

Officials said the fire broke out in two large godowns spanning nearly 1,000 square metres, both used for the storage of automobile tools and repair equipment. The buildings had a basement, ground floor and first floor, all of which were engulfed in flames by the time responders arrived. “The godowns have a basement, ground floor and first floor. We rushed 40 fire tenders to the spot. The godowns had automobile repairing tools stored,” a DFS official confirmed.​