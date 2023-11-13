Madhya Pradesh polls: Rahul to lead Congress campaign with mega roadshow, rallies
The MP & former Congress president arrives in Bhopal for a mega roadshow and will lead public meetings in Neemuch, in Harda and at Narmada Chauraha
The Indian National Congress is making a big push in its campaign for Madhya Pradesh, with former party president Rahul Gandhi holding a mega road show in Bhopal today, 13 November. He is addressing four public rallies in different parts of the state as well.
According to Congress sources, Gandhi will address his first public meeting in Deekan Jawad, in Neemuch district. In 2018, BJP's Dilip Singh Parihar defeated Congress' Satya Narayan to gain the Neemuch assembly seat.
The Congress leader's second rally takes place in Harda district.
The roadshow in Bhopal starts around 5 p.m., from Imami gate, and will cover a stretch of 1.8 km to culminate at Iqbal Maidan, where he will address another rally.
Gandhi will address his last public meeting at the Narmada Chauraha in Bhopal.
Campaigning for the 230-member Assembly can continue until 5 p.m. on 15 November. But the Congress seems determined to capitalise on the Govardhan Puja holiday today, a day before Bhaidooj and Children's Day on 14 November.
Polling is scheduled for 17 November. Counting of votes will take place on 3 December.
Eyeing a comeback in the state, the Congress is campaigning aggressively, and has also announced several guarantees for the people if voted to power.
In the 2018 elections, Congress emerged as the single-largest party with 114 seats, followed by BJP with 109 seats. Congress was supported by one MLA from Samajwadi Party, two from BSP, and four independent candidates to form the Kamal Nath government.
The Kamal Nath government, however, fell after then Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia rebelled against his party and, along with 22 followed who were also MLAs, joined the BJP in March 2020.