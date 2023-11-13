Madhya Pradesh polls: Rahul to lead Congress campaign with mega roadshow, rallies

The Indian National Congress is making a big push in its campaign for Madhya Pradesh, with former party president Rahul Gandhi holding a mega road show in Bhopal today, 13 November. He is addressing four public rallies in different parts of the state as well.

According to Congress sources, Gandhi will address his first public meeting in Deekan Jawad, in Neemuch district. In 2018, BJP's Dilip Singh Parihar defeated Congress' Satya Narayan to gain the Neemuch assembly seat.

The Congress leader's second rally takes place in Harda district.

The roadshow in Bhopal starts around 5 p.m., from Imami gate, and will cover a stretch of 1.8 km to culminate at Iqbal Maidan, where he will address another rally.