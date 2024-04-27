A win for Karnataka: Centre finally releases Rs 3,454 cr drought relief fund

In a major victory for Karnataka’s fight for funds, the Narendra Modi-led Union government on Saturday finally approved the release of a drought-relief fund worth Rs 3,454 crore to the state, days after the state government had filed a petition before the Supreme Court over the issue.

However, the state government had sought Rs 18,171 crore as relief, and approached the Supreme Court in March after the Modi government failed to release funds despite multiple representations.

According to media reports, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has thanked the apex court for pushing the Central government into acting on the Congress' demand for the grant of funds under the National Disaster Management Fund norms.

On 23 April, Siddaramaiah had staged a dharna in Bengaluru, protesting against the delay in the release of drought-relief funds by the Centre, and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah over the issue.