Bihar: 46 die while taking holy dip during ‘Jivitputrika’ festival

At least 46 people, including 37 children, drowned while taking holy dip in rivers and ponds in several Bihar districts during the 'Jivitputrika' festival, officials said on Thursday, 26 September.

The incidents occurred in 15 districts of the state during the festival held on Wednesday, they said.

During the three-day 'Jivitputrika' festival, women fast for the well-being of their children and take holy dips.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased. The process of providing the compensation has begun, and family members of eight deceased have already received it, an official statement said.

The incidents of drowning were reported from East and West Champaran, Nalanda, Aurangabad, Kaimur, Buxar, Siwan, Rohtas, Saran, Patna, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Gopalganj and Arwal districts, the officials said.

Deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary condoled the deaths and said the incident is a matter of concern.

“It is a very unfortunate incident and a matter of concern. The chief minister is closely monitoring the situation. He stands by the families of the deceased in this hour of grief,” he told reporters.