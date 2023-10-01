Bihar: 6,146 dengue cases reported in September, highest in last five years

Bihar is witnessing an alarming rise in dengue cases, with 6,146 cases reported in September, the highest for the month in the last five years, according to the health department's data.

The state had reported 6,421 cases this year, of which 6,146 were reported only in September, three times the 1,896 registered in September last year.

As many as 416 cases were reported in the state on Friday, 29 September, with Patna recording the most at 177, followed by Munger at 33, Saran (28), Bhagalpur (27) and Begusarai (17).