Seven dead, 16 injured in Bihar temple stampede
It appears that there was a dispute among kanwariyas over some issue which was followed by altercation, scuffle leading to stampede, says DM
At least seven people, mostly kanwariyas, were killed and 16 others injured in a stampede at Baba Siddhanth Temple in Bihar's Jehanabad district, an official said on Monday, 12 August.
It appears that there was a dispute among the kanwariyas over some issue which was followed by an altercation and scuffle leading to the stampede, district magistrate Alankrita Pandey told PTI.
The incident took place at around 11.30 pm on Sunday, she said.
Police along with the relief and rescue team rushed to the spot after receiving the information about the incident.
Those injured were immediately admitted to the Sadar Hospital.
The incident occurred at around 1 am on the fourth Monday of the holy Sawan month, during which devotees in large numbers throng Shiv temples to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva.
Eyewitnesses said that a huge crowd started gathering at the temple since Sunday night and subsequently, on early Monday, a stampede broke out there.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines