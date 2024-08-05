Bihar: At least 9 Kanwariyas electrocuted to death, 2 injured

At least nine Kanwar Yatra pilgrims were electrocuted to death and two others sustained injuries when the vehicle they were travelling in came in contact with a high-tension overhead wire in Bihar's Vaishali district, a senior official said on Monday, 5 August.

The incident took place in Sultanpur village in Industrial police station area around 11.15 pm on Sunday.

Officials investigating the matter said action will be taken if lapses are found on anyone's part.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the deaths.

A statement issued by the chief minister's office (CMO) said, "The CM has expressed grief over the death of nine Kanwariyas. The CM has said that ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each has been provided to the next of the kin of the deceased by the authorities concerned."

"Nine pilgrims (Kanwariyas) died and two others sustained injuries when the top portion of their vehicle touched a high-tension overhead wire in Sultanpur village under the jurisdiction of the Industrial police station. They were going to Baba Harihar Nath Temple in Sonepur to perform Jalabhishek," Vaishali District Magistrate Yashpal Meena told PTI.