Kota electrocution: Another child succumbs, death toll now two

A seven-year-old boy who was among the 20 persons electrocuted during a 'Shiv Barat' procession in Kota on 8 March has succumbed to burn injuries, police said on Wednesday. The boy, Saman, breathed his last on Tuesday night at MBS hospital in Kota, taking the toll in the incident to two, they said.

Saman's grandfather, who is lodged in jail in connection with the incident, was brought out for a few hours on parole for the last rites on Wednesday, they added.

Eighteen children and two other participants of the 'Shiv Barat' procession on the occasion of Mahashivratri suffered burn injuries after electrocution from a high-tension power line passing overhead in the Sakatpura area under the Kunhari police station limits, they said.

Superintendent of MBS hospital Dr Dharmraj Meena said Saman had sustained around 50 per cent burn injuries in the electrocution incident. At around 10.30 pm on Tuesday, the boy suffered respiratory complications and was administered CPR but could not be saved, Meena said.

The body was handed over to family members after postmortem on Wednesday morning, Kunhari police station SHO Arvind Bhardwaj said.