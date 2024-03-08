Kota twin tragedy: Student suicide, children electrocuted in Shivratri procession

A teenager died and 14 children were injured, two of them critically, in two separate incidents in Kota, Rajasthan on Friday.

"I can't clear JEE. Sorry, I quit." These were the last words of a 16-year-old student to his father before he killed himself by allegedly taking poison at a hostel in the city, the police said.

In the second incident, 14 children aged 10-16 participating in a Shiv barat (wedding procession) on the occasion of Mahashivratri sustained burn injuries late on Friday morning after they were electrocuted by a high-tension power line passing overhead in Kota's Sakatoura area under Kunhari police station. Two of the children sustained 100 and 50 per cent burn injuries, while the rest sustained less than 50 per cent injuries, a senior police official said. All the injured were rushed to the MBS hospital in Kota.

The mishap occurred close to noon on Friday as the procession was marching through Kalibasti, where one of the boys in the procession, holding a flag atop a 22-foot iron rod, touched the high-tension line overhead, Kota city SP Amrita Duhan told PTI.

The boy sustained 100 per cent burn injuries, while other boys who attempted to rescue him also sustained burns, she said, adding that one of the boys sustained 50 per cent injuries while the other 12 boys sustained less than 50 per cent injuries.