NEET aspirant dies in Kota hospital, second student death in four days
On Thursday, Parneet Raj Roy, a class 12 student and Jamshedpur resident, died in hospital after falling ill in his paying guest accommodation
A youth from Uttar Pradesh, preparing for medical entrance tests in Kota, Rajasthan, died during treatment, two days after he had to be rushed to the city’s MBS Hospital with high sugar and blood pressure levels, officials said on Sunday.
NEET aspirant Shivam Raghav (21) from Aligarh district in UP, had been preparing for the entrance test in Kota for the last three years and was living in a hostel room in Landmark City under Kunhari police station.
The student had high sugar levels and blood pressure for the last six months and was rushed to MBS Hospital on Friday after his condition deteriorated, Sub-Inspector Rajaram of Kunhari police station said.
Raghav's condition continued to deteriorate in hospital, following which he was shifted to the ICU, where he succumbed early on Sunday morning, the SI added.
The police handed over the body after post-mortem to his family members, who had arrived in Kota after his hospitalisation. The police have lodged a case under section 174 CrPC (unnatural or suspicious death) for investigation.
According to family members, Raghav had qualified in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) last year but failed to secure an admission into a government medical college.
This is the second such death of a student in the last four days in Kota. On Thursday, Parneet Raj Roy (18), a class 12 student and Jamshedpur resident, died in MBS Hospital after falling ill in his paying guest accommodation.
His father Rajiv Ranjan Roy, who reached Kota to claim the body after post-mortem, had demanded an impartial probe to ascertain the exact reason of his son's death.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines