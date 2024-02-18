NEET aspirant dies in Kota hospital, second student death in four days

A youth from Uttar Pradesh, preparing for medical entrance tests in Kota, Rajasthan, died during treatment, two days after he had to be rushed to the city’s MBS Hospital with high sugar and blood pressure levels, officials said on Sunday.

NEET aspirant Shivam Raghav (21) from Aligarh district in UP, had been preparing for the entrance test in Kota for the last three years and was living in a hostel room in Landmark City under Kunhari police station.

The student had high sugar levels and blood pressure for the last six months and was rushed to MBS Hospital on Friday after his condition deteriorated, Sub-Inspector Rajaram of Kunhari police station said.

Raghav's condition continued to deteriorate in hospital, following which he was shifted to the ICU, where he succumbed early on Sunday morning, the SI added.

The police handed over the body after post-mortem to his family members, who had arrived in Kota after his hospitalisation. The police have lodged a case under section 174 CrPC (unnatural or suspicious death) for investigation.