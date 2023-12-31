'Kota factory' 2023: Year of highest student suicides, desperate preventive measures

For Ramesh Kumar (name changed) from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, 2023 was the worst year of his life. His family is still coming to terms with the loss of their elder son, who killed himself in a hostel room in Rajasthan's Kota, where he had been preparing for the medical entrance exam for the past two years.

Kumar's son is among 26 coaching students who died by suicide this year in Kota, the highest-ever figure. Last year, the toll was 15.

The spate of student suicides also prompted the stakeholders to come up with desperate measures such as installing anti-hanging devices in hostel room fans, and iron mesh in balconies and lobbies.

Mourning the loss of his son, Kumar has decided to bring back his younger son, who had moved to Kota earlier this year and was preparing for the engineering entrance exam JEE.

"They were living in separate hostels as they were enrolled in different coaching institutes. Our plan was that in 2024, my wife would move to Kota and rent a house so the three of them could live together and the children could prepare for the entrance exams in the comfort of home. I had never imagined that my son would not be there by then...," he told PTI.

"I wanted both my children to study in the best colleges and become doctors and engineers, but not at the cost of their lives… We decided to call our younger son back to Bulandshahr and continue with his schooling here. We are not willing to take any further risk," he added.