Despite rising number of student suicides, Kota still short of clinical psychologists

Despite 26 instances of suicide by coaching institute students in 2023, the highest in a year, Kota still faces a shortage of clinical psychologists to deal with mental health issues of about 2.50 lakh coaching students preparing for various entrance exams away from their homes.

The Psychological counselling Centre, set up in September this year in the New Medical College Hospital in Kota in compliance with the Rajasthan government's budget announcement, has no clinical psychologist. There is only one clinical psychologist appointed at the NMCH against the demand for at least five, and it lacks an adequate number of trained staff.

Non-availability of MPhil holders in clinical psychology in state medical colleges has further aggravated the issue, as those serving in government medical colleges are degree holders from other states and are not enough to meet the demand.

Dr Vinod Kumar Daria, professor in the department of psychology at NMCH, told PTI that he had chalked out a proposal for an MPhil course in clinical psychology in government institutions and forwarded it to the state government in January last year. The proposal was approved, leading to the announcement of the Psychological Counselling Centre with skilled clinical psychologists.