Distressed by student suicides, grandparents, mothers on sabbatical move to Kota with children

From mothers on sabbatical to grandparents and homemakers, many people are choosing to shift to the coaching hub Kota with their children to ensure they are not stressed while preparing for entrance exams and do not take any extreme steps.

Neeru Devi from Bihar’s Sitamarhi has shifted to Kota, the country’s coaching hub, at the age of 80 to be with her grandson who is preparing for the IIT entrance exam at an institute here.

We would not have been at peace back home,” she said, shedding light on the mounting pressure faced by students preparing for medical and engineering entrance exams here.

The year 2023 saw the highest number of student suicides — 22 so far — with two ending their lives in a gap of a few hours on August 27. Last year, the figure was 15.