NEET aspirant found dead in PG in Kota

The officer added that the body was sent for postmortem after the arrival of his family members.



The student had been living in PG for around four months and was admitted to a coaching institute to crack the medical entrance, the DSP added. Paritosh's roommate said he also took online lessons, sub inspector at Mahaveer Nagar Police Station Awadesh Singh said.



Though the reason of the student's death was not immediately clear, there have been a spate of suspected suicide deaths since the NEET-UG 2023 was held on May 7. Five such suicide cases have been reported in May, while there have been 10 cases in total since the beginning of the year.