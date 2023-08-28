'How can we stay?' Kota suicide victim's sister, cousin to quit coaching class

A sister and cousin of a NEET aspirant, one of the two students who died by suicide in Kota on Sunday, 27 August, have decided to quit their own studies at the coaching hub and return home.

"We played together since childhood, studied together... how is it possible for us to stay here and study after this incident?" asked the cousin of Adarsh Raj, who ended his life on Sunday, the same day as a 17-year-old student also took his life.

The bodies of the two students have been handed over to their families, the police said on Monday.

Kota in Rajasthan has long built its reputation as the home of high-pressure coaching institutes which prepare students for some of India's toughest competitive exams.