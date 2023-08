Bihar BJP sacks two Buxar leaders who questioned Union Minister Choubey

BJP sacked two leaders from Bihar's Buxar district who questioned Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ashwini Kumar Choubey about the works done by him for the district.

Sources have said that they were penalised for seeking details from about the works done for Buxar district in last nine years.

The two leaders -- Rana Pratap Singh and Madhuri Kunwar -- belong to Rajput caste.

State BJP Office Secretary Satyapal Narottam on Thursday issued two separate letters in this regard. They have been suspended from thr primary membership of the party for six years.

Rana Pratap Singh and Madhuri Kunwar have good hold in Buxar, Dumraon and Rajpur Assembly constituencies.