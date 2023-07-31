Infighting in BJP comes to the fore again in Telangana

Infighting in BJP’s Telangana unit came to the fore once again on Monday when a section of the party leaders in Nizamabad staged a protest against their own party MP Arvind Dharampuri.

Dozens of protestors gathered outside the BJP’s Nizamabad district unit office, raising slogans against the MP. They were carrying ‘save BJP’ placards.

BJP leaders and workers from Armoor, Bodhan, Balkonda and other parts of the district participated in the protest against the Nizamabad MP. They sat on the road in front of the party office in the town and raised slogans of

‘Arvind down down’.

This is the second time that leaders unhappy with Arvind have staged the protest against him.