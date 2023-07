Telangana CM KCR to visit Sangli in Maharashtra on Aug 1

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will visit the birthplace of noted Marathi poet and social reformer Annabhau Sathe in Maharashtra's Sangli district on Tuesday.

Sathe was born at Wategaon in Sangli on August 1, 1920. He died on July 18, 1969.

Telangana CM Rao, also known as KCR, will visit Wategaon on August 1, said a release issued by the Maharashtra-based Shetkari Sanghatana, a pro-farmer organisation.