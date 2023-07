Muharram symbolises spirit of sacrifice: Telangana Governor

Muharram symbolizes the spirit of sacrifice which is revered above all virtues of mankind, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Saturday.

It commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of the Holy Prophet, who selflessly gave up his life in the pursuit of true belief, the Governor said in her message.

She noted that the essence of Muharram lies in remembering goodness and sacrifice.

“Let us strive to emulate the spirit of Muharram embodying humanism which is central place in Islam. May its ideals of sacrifice, peace and justice continue to inspire us”.