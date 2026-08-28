Bihar braces for rain on Raksha Bandhan as orange alert covers 20 districts

Bihar is set for a rain-soaked Raksha Bandhan on Friday, with the Meteorological Department forecasting rainfall across all 38 districts and issuing an orange alert for 20 districts, including the state capital Patna.

The remaining 18 districts have been placed under a yellow alert as the state braces for another spell of unsettled weather. Heavy rain is likely at isolated locations, particularly across North Bihar, while gusty winds may accompany the showers.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and follow safety advisories as weather conditions could turn adverse in some areas.

The districts under the orange alert include Patna, Jehanabad, Nalanda, Gaya, Nawada, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Begusarai, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur and Vaishali.

Temperatures are expected to hover between 28 and 34 degrees Celsius, with humidity around 93 per cent, adding to the sultry conditions across the state.

The Disaster Management Department has also advised people to stay alert and adjust their activities according to local weather conditions.