No adverse impact of Nepal floods in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh so far, says NDRF

The devastating flash floods in Nepal have not had any adverse impact on the border areas of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh so far, the National Disaster Response Force said on Thursday.

NDRF inspector general Narendra Singh Bundela said the situation was being continuously monitored in coordination with both state governments and other agencies.

Twenty NDRF teams have been positioned across the two states to undertake evacuation, rescue and relief operations if flooding or waterlogging occurs. Nine teams are deployed in Bihar and 11 in Uttar Pradesh, including one in Kushinagar district near Gorakhpur.

The Central Water Commission is also closely tracking water levels and providing regular updates, Bundela said.