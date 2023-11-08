Bihar Cabinet approves proposal to hike quotas to 75% from 50%

The Bihar cabinet on 7 November passed a proposal to raise the quota for SCs, STs, Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) to a total of 75 per cent from the existing 50 per cent.

A bill will be brought in the Assembly accordingly during the ongoing winter session.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar made a statement on this while concluding the debate on the Bihar caste survey report, which was tabled in the assembly yesterday, 7 November.

Kumar’s announcement comes months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The proposal seeks to hike the reservation of OBCs and EBS to a combined 43 per cent (from the current 30 per cent), and 20 per cent (from 16 per cent) for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 2 per cent (instead of 1 per cent) for Scheduled Tribes (STs), in line with the higher numbers of disprivileged populations revealed by the survey.

The quota for the EWS will remain at the existing 10 per cent.