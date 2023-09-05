Bihar caste census: Plea in SC challenges classification of transgenders as ‘caste’ instead of ‘gender’

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the Bihar government to classify transgender community as 'caste' and not under the category of 'gender' in the state caste survey process.

The special leave petition said that the “erroneous” classification of the transgender community as caste in the Bihar Caste Census, 2022 has resulted in discrimination against the community as it has taken away the right of self classification of their gender.

The petition claimed that the state government categorized hijra, kinnar, kothi, transgender (third gender) as a separate caste code at serial no 22 under the Caste Code List and did not classify them under the category of gender.