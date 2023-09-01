Bihar double murder: SC awards life sentence to ex-MP Prabhunath Singh

The Supreme Court on Friday sentenced former Lok Sabha MP Prabhunath Singh to life imprisonment for killing two people on the day of polling for the assembly elections in Bihar's Saran district in 1995.

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said Singh, a multiple-term former MP from Bihar's Maharajganj, and state of Bihar will have to pay Rs 10 lakh each compensation separately to the families of the two deceased and five lakh each to an injured victim of the case.

"Never seen a case like this before," the bench, also comprising Justices AS Oka and Vikram Nath, observed without elaborating.

On 18 August, the apex court had convicted Singh while overturning the orders of the trial court and the Patna High Court acquitting him in the case.